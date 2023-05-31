Dog walkers cut off by tide saved by passerby on jet-ski

Dog walkers cut off by the spring tide were saved by a passer-by with a jet ski in Fleetwood, Lancashire, on Sunday (28 May).

Leigh Woolliscroft, her nine-year-old daughter and a friend were on a dog walk when they suddenly realised they were in danger of being cut off by the water attempted to head back to shore.

However by the time they tried to return, National Coastwatch volunteers warned them of the impeding incident.

As an RNLI lifeboat was launched, local jet-skier, Alan Bates and two kakayers rushed to help keep the young girl afloat and gave buoyancy to the adults.