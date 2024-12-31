Moment people smugglers who transported sexually abused migrants arrested

Three men were arrested in the UK before they were convicted in Belgium over their involvement in a major people smuggling ring following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Belgian police.

Ziarmal Khan, 24, Zeeshan Banghis, 20, and Saifur Rahman Ahmedzai, 23, all Afghan nationals, were tried in their absence in Belgium.

Belgian prosecutors say the trio’s gang transported migrants from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and the Balkans into western Europe.

Many would eventually be put on small boats from northern France to the UK.

The group also committed serious sexual offences against male migrant minors, including rape which they would film and use footage to blackmail victims into criminality and further sexual abuse.

Ahmedzai was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, while Khan and Banghis were each sentenced to three years. All three were fined €3,000 (£2,488).

They now face being returned to Belgium to serve their sentences.