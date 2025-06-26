The Pentagon has released a demonstration of how the Bunker Buster bombs, which were used on three nuclear facilities in Iran, work.

On Wednesday (25 June), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine showed the media a video of a test run of the explosive.

In the clip, the bomb can be seen penetrating the earth before exploding, with various angles of the impact being captured.

Mr Caine explained that unlike other bombs, there is no impact crater as the munition is “designed to deeply bury and then function”.

The US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - on Sunday (22 June).

Centrifuges at the Fordo site are now “no longer operational”, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Thursday (26 June).