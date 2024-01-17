Man thrown from RV after wife fell asleep at wheel causing huge crash

Harrowing video captures the moment a man was thrown from his RV after his wife fell asleep at the wheel.

Cordell Patrick, a former ESPN sportscaster, was ejected from the vehicle when it hit a divider on a busy highway in California.

“I had just unbuckled my seat belt. It was only unbuckled for five seconds,” he told reporters.

“I noticed my wife had dozed off, so instead of going straight, we were headed toward the median.”

Their RV struck the divider at about 60mph, sending Patrick tumbling out a window and into the opposite lanes.

The crash was captured on video by a passing vehicle’s dashboard camera.