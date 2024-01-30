Workers have begun to put up scaffolding around a soon-to-be-demolished spa pool block that was built without permission at the home of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter.

A flatbed truck arrived at the property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday 30 January and drove into the grounds through a gate off a residential street at the rear of the plot.

Scaffolders, in orange hi-vis jackets, could be seen moving metal poles around the unauthorised building as work began.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, lost an appeal against an order to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their property after a hearing in October.