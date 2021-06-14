CCTV footage shows the shocking moment two vandals destroy a football club’s defibrillator just hours after Denmark player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game and was resuscitated using a defibrillator.

The two youngsters can be seen hurling the life-saving device onto the ground and stomping on it.

The incident happened at Buxted FC in East Sussex in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Last night at 12:50am, our defib was vandalized,” the football club tweeted. “It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it Sussex Police.”