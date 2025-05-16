Watch: Charles and William share touching moment at historic ceremony

A private, sweet moment between King Charles III and the Prince of Wales has been captured on video at Westminster Abbey.

The moment happened as the father and son prepared to participate in the historic Order of the Bath service.

The King was seen gently patting his son on the arm as they greeted each other, both dressed in crimson satin robes.

The service marked the 300th anniversary of the order, which recognises exemplary service from members of the military and Civil Service.