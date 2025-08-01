Chicago residents gather at shouting club to release stress by ‘screaming it out’

A social club in Chicago is bringing residents together to “scream away the stress” brought on by life’s frustrations.

Launched earlier this summer, The Scream Club meets once a week to shout across the river together in order to deal with “everything going on in our lives”

Founder Manny Hernandez told Fox News on Tuesday (28 July): “If one person was to do this by themselves then everybody would look at them like they’re nuts. So we’re giving them a safe space to be able to do that.”