Heart-stopping moment police catch child jumping from window of burning house

This is the heart-stopping moment police officers catch a child jumping from a window during a house fire in New Jersey.

The blaze broke out at the family home in Asbury Park at around 9am on Monday (25 August).

Reports said the two residents downstairs had already evacuated, but an eight-year-old boy was stranded on the second floor. He had been left home alone, with his mother reportedly at work at the time.

Footage shows emergency responders urging the youngster to jump from the window, assuring him they would catch him.

Officer Dewitt Bacon and Officer John Walsh of the Asbury Park Police Department, along with resident Joseph Dunbar, caught the child safely as flames and thick smoke poured from the house.