Watch: Chile destroys 25,000 guns to stop them falling into hands of criminal gangs

The Chilean government on Tuesday destroyed more than 25,000 firearms, of which 8,000 were seized by police and the courts.

President Gabriel Boric said the number of weapons and accessories destroyed is the largest since 1990.

The initiative seeks to prevent weapons from falling into criminal hands and limit the risks associated with the possession of guns at home in Chile.

“I’m sure that a country with fewer weapons in the wrong hands is a safer country,” he said.

“That’s why, today, we are going to destroy 25,000 arms and other accessories which means the biggest quantity of arms destroyed since 1990.”