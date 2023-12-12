Rats fall on diner’s head at hot pot restaurant in China

A pair of rats dropped down from a restaurant ceiling and fell on two diners' heads at a restaurant in China.

CCTV footage shows the men eating food at a hot pot restaurant in Zhejiang Province on 8 December, when the rodents fall from above and land on the head of one of the diners.

The man immediately jumped up and shook them off before fleeing his seat.

The rats began scurrying over the table and seats before running off.