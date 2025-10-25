CNN host Christiane Amanpour reveals cancer has returned for third time

CNN host Christiane Amanpour has revealed her cancer has returned for third time.

The 67-year-old reassured viewers that her cancer is being “very well-managed”, but urged people to “listen to their bodies”.

The British-Iranian journalist shared her diagnosis during an appearance on the “Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story” podcast, alongsidegynecology oncologist Dr. Angela George this week.

“I have it again, but it’s being very well-managed,” Amanpour said.

The journalist went public with her initial diagnosis in 2021, after undergoing surgery and before starting chemotherapy to help others diagnosed.