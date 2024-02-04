Newly-released CCTV shows Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi in a Tesco shop on Caledonian Road, London, on Wednesday (31 January).

Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for the 35-year-old from Newcastle since Wednesday after a 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a “very strong concentrated corrosive.”

She sustained injuries thought to be “life-changing”.

Her daughters were also hurt but their injuries are “not likely to be life-changing”.

Authorities have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.