Climate protesters occupy BlackRock HQ, block escalators, throw coal on floor

Climate activists have occupied financial investment firm BlackRock’s headquarters in New York to protest their investment in fossil fuels.

This footage shows the group blocking the building’s escalators surrounded by lumps of coal they threw across the floor.

Chating, they held up signs that read “your investments are killing us,” and “your greed = climate chaos.”

New York Communities for Change, one of the movements behind the ongoing climate protests in the city, tweeted that arrests were being made at the scene on Wednesday (26 October).

