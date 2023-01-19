Greta Thunberg on Thursday criticised business and political leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for “fuelling the destruction of the planet” by investing in fossil fuels and prioritising short-term profits over people affected by the climate crisis.

Her comments came days after she was detained by police in western Germany along with other protesters as they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion.

The activist was joined by prominent campaigners Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer in a session at the World Economic Forum.

