College wrestler saves friend from grizzly bear attack

A college wrestler saved his friend from a grizzly bear after they were attacked while hunting near Cody in Wyoming.

Brady Lowry said the wild animal first attacked him, and bit into his arm to shake him around and throw him.

However, Mr Lowry was saved by his teammate Kendall Cummings, who kicked and pulled the bear to get it to leave his friend alone.

The bear then attacked Mr Lowry twice, leaving him with injuries to his head and face.

Rescue crews eventually were able to bring the two young men to hospital.

