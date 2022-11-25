Judge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.

This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.

Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. In response, she said she was just expressing herself as a “braless and open-minded” woman.

The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.

