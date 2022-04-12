Convicted MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been thrown out of the Conservative Party after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

A spokesman for the Tories said Khan, 48, had been expelled “with immediate effect” following the decision at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (11 April).

Jurors passed the verdict after hearing how Khan forced the teenager to drink alcohol, dragged him upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house party in Staffordshire in January 2008.

