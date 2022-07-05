Police say Copenhagen shooting suspect has been charged with murder

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder following a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday (3 July).

Two 17-year-old Danish people and a 47-year-old Russian person were killed.

Four other people were seriously wounded.

Both the suspect and the victims are not being named.

Police have ruled that the incident was not a terrorist attack and said the gunman was ordered to be held in a closed psychiatric ward for 24 days.

