Cost of living: What is the Enough Is Enough campaign combating the crisis?

Enough Is Enough is a campaign seeking to put pressure on the government and businesses to act in light of the cost of living crisis.

The campaign, launched by trade unions and community organisations in August 2022, is “determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite”.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch, became a key face of the movement as he stated: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. “

