Boris Johnson offers response to people accusing him of Partygate cover-up

Boris Johnson has suggested that anybody who thinks he “knowingly” broke lockdown rules and attempted to “cover-up” Partygate are “out of their minds”.

In a teaser clip for a new TalkTV show hosted by Nadine Dorries, the former prime minister said he thought everything he was doing was “within the rules”.

“Anybody who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that were breaking lockdown rules in No 10, and then knowingly covering up parties that were illicit, that’s all strictly for the birds,” Mr Johnson said.

“If anybody thinks that, they’re out of their mind.”

