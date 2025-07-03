Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Greek island of Crete

Watch as wildfires blaze across the Greek island of Crete, as thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

Footage captured on Wednesday (2 July) shows billows of smoke and amber flames rising from the island, as emergency service workers can be seen rushing to the scene.

Gale-force winds have fanned the blaze, which broke out yesterday and now extends over at least 6km.

Officials say that containment is difficult as the fires continue to spread and the visibility is almost zero thanks to a dense smoke.

At least 155 firefighters, along with 38 water trucks and support teams, have been deployed to Ierapetra and over 1,500 people have been evacuated from the area.