Armed suspects rob ATM as it’s replenished with money

Three armed suspects robbed an ATM as it was being filled with cash in Memphis, Tennessee, last Friday (14 February).

Officers responded to a business robbery call at 140 Mitchell Road at First Horizon Bank. They were told that three male suspects occupying a white Nissan Altima, armed with assault rifles, robbed an armored truck as the employee was servicing the machine, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

The suspects took a large amount of cash and fled. The vehicle was located afterwards.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, MPD said.