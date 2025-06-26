Gay state senator zings Republicans over their new ‘Daddy Trump’ nickname

Watch as a gay state senator takes a jab at Republicans over their new nickname of “Daddy Trump” for the US president.

Republican Jonathan Lindsey addressed fellow senate members in Michigan on Wednesday (25 June), where he said many Americans see Donald Trump as a “father figure” and embraced the new moniker.

In response, gay Democratic Michigan senator Jeremey Moss fired back: “You don’t want to know what daddy means in my community,” which was met with applause and laughter.

The US president’s new nickname was officially bestowed upon him during a Nato summit in The Hague, when the secretary general defended Mr’s Trump's foul-mouthed outburst against Iran and Israel on Tuesday (24 June).

Mr Rutte excused the rant, saying: “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”