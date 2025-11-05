Moment Lammy puts poppy on midway through PMQs

David Lammy put on a poppy midway through Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 November).

As he filled in for Sir Keir Starmer at the despatch box, the deputy prime minister attached a poppy to his jacket after being handed one by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, who was sitting next to him.

He explained: “I bought a new suit this morning because my Godmother said she would be watching... I am very grateful to the honourable member for Sunderland South for ensuring that, despite wearing a new suit, I have managed to put my poppy on.”