At least two dead after severe floods hit Greek island of Crete

At least two people have died after torrential rain caused flooding on the Greek island of Crete, local officials confirmed on Sunday, 16 October.

Heavy rain fell on the popular holiday destination on Saturday morning, impacting Heraklion significantly.

The two individuals who died were a 49-year-old woman and a man in his 50s.

Several homes have been evacuated after the rainfall, with streets turned into rivers and cars pushed into the sea in a seaside resort.

