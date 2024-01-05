Sky News presenter pays tribute to ‘great friend’ Derek Draper as he announces death

Sky News presenter Ian King paid tribute to his “great friend” Derek Draper as he announced news of his death.

Kate Garraway shared on Friday 5 January that her husband died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

After learning of Mr Draper’s death, Sky presenter Mr King paid an emotional tribute to his friend.

“Awfully sad news, very personally for me too, because I was at university with Derek more than 30 years ago,” he told viewers.

“I considered him a great friend. My condolences to the family.”

ITV presenters also sent an on-air message to Garraway on Friday.