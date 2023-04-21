Dominic Raab dismisses ‘dangerous’ findings of bullying inquiry as he resigns

Dominic Raab has resigned as a senior member of the cabinet following an inquiry into whether he bullied officials.

Lawyer Adam Tolley KC compiled a report after investigating the claims against the deputy prime minister.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, the deputy prime minister said he “undertook to resign if [the report] made any finding of bullying whatsoever.”

Mr Raab said the report “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled agsinst me” and the “two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the condyct of good government.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.