Trump lashes out at prosecutor and judge during first speech after indictment

Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Tuesday 4 April, after his arraignment in New York where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation.

The former president lashed out at the family of the judge presiding over his case and District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a searing speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr Trump also called the investigation politically motivated and said “our country is going to hell”.

