Why is Donald Trump back in court against E. Jean Carroll?

Donald Trump is back in court as E Jean Carroll's 2019 lawsuit finally goes to trial.

The magazine writer also filed a second lawsuit against the former president in 2022, which went to trial in spring 2023.

A jury found Mr Trump sexually assaulted Ms Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman store three decades ago.

Mr Trump was also found guilty of defaming her after denying the accusations and calling her a liar.

Ms Carroll was awarded $2m for sexual abuse and $3m in damages for defamation.

The trial began this week with the same judge as the 2022 case.