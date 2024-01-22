Independent TV
Why is Donald Trump back in court against E Jean Carroll?
Donald Trump is back in court as E Jean Carroll's 2019 lawsuit finally goes to trial.
The magazine writer also filed a second lawsuit against the former president in 2022, which went to trial in spring 2023.
A jury found Mr Trump sexually assaulted Ms Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman store three decades ago.
Mr Trump was also found guilty of defaming her after denying the accusations and calling her a liar.
Ms Carroll was awarded $2m for sexual abuse and $3m in damages for defamation.
The trial began this week with the same judge as the 2022 case.
