Trump dances onstage in hi-vis vest at Green Bay rally after driving garbage truck

Donald Trump wore an orange hi-vis vest as he danced during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (30 October) in an attempt to poke fun at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The outfit came after his rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday when a comedian called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” and the president’s denial that he called supporters of the former president “garbage”.

Mr Biden stumbled over his words as he responded to the remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe.

Mr Trump got into a garbage truck shortly after he arrived in Green Bay, speaking to reporters from its window.