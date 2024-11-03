Trump welcomes supporter's shout that Harris 'worked on a corner'

Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Donald Trump welcomes supporter’s shout that Kamala Harris ‘worked on a corner’
Donald Trump welcomed an audience member's shout that Kamala Harris "worked on a corner" as he called the vice president a liar during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday (2 November).
The former president repeated his accusations that his Democratic opponent never worked at a McDonald's, to which a person in the audience responded the vice president "worked on a corner."
Mr Trump then laughed, declaring: "This place is amazing."
Meanwhile, his opponent poked fun at his garbage truck struggles as she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).
