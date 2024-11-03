Kamala Harris gives herself pep talk in surprise SNL appearance

Kamala Harris made fun of Donald Trump in her surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on 2 November, just days before the two face off in the US election.

The vice president appeared in the show’s cold opening opposite Maya Rudolph’s version of her as the actor looked into a mirror and said she wished she could “talk to someone who has been in my shoes.”

Harris and Rudolph wore identical outfits as they gave each other a pep talk, urging supporters of the Democrat candidate to “keep Kamala and carry on-ala”.