Donald Trump says ‘disrespectful’ Prince Harry is ‘whipped’ by Meghan Markle

Donald Trump has suggested Prince Harry is “whipped” by Meghan Markle and called for the Queen to remove the couple’s royal titles.

The former US president also branded the Duke of Sussex an “embarrassment” for being “disrespectful” to his country.

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” Mr Trump said, during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It’ll end and it’ll end bad. I wonder if Harry will go back [to the royal family] on his hands and knees.”

