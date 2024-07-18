Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving girlfriend to die

This is the moment a callous driver flees from a car wreckage leaving his girlfriend to die.

Cameron Jones, 30, crashed his partner Demi Mabbitt’s Audi car on Swansea Road in South Wales on 5 April, and left the 25-year-old at the scene, fatally injured.

Jones, 30, from Merthyr Tydfil, reached estimated speeds of up to 120mph on a road with a 20mph speed limit in heavy rain.

Jones was today (17 July) sentenced to 10 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 years.