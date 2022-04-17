Watch live as Pope leads Easter Sunday mass at the Vatican

Pope Francis is leading Easter Mass at the Vatican on Sunday (17 April), with a full complement of congregants for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout his Holy Week addresses, the Pope has been discussing the ongoing violence in Ukraine and it's expected the mass will also include acknowledgements to the suffering being endured around the world.

One of the prayers of the faithful will be read in Ukrainian as the head of the Catholic Church shows solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.