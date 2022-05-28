EasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick

EasyJet is to cancel more than 200 flights over the next 10 days as transport disruption hampers the outset of the half-term break.

The airline said the cancellations would affect around 24 flights per day from London’s Gatwick airport between 28 May and 6 June.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and the inconvenience caused to customers on these flights,” a statement read.

“However, we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.”

