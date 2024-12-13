Ed Miliband, once infamous for the way he ate a bacon sandwich, has given his verdict on Kemi Badenoch’s opinions regarding lunch.

The Conservative leader told the Spectator that sandwiches are “not real food” and declared lunch as “for wimps.”

“What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time… Sometimes I will get a steak… I’m not a sandwich person,” she added.

The energy secretary weighed in on the debate, saying he needed to persuade Ms Badenoch “of the delights of a bacon sandwich.”