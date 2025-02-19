Peep Show actress Suzie Winkleman warned against the increasing use of technology in schools while speaking at Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London.

Addressing the conference on Tuesday (18 February), she described a “digital destruction of childhood” as something that must be confronted “if we're to have an alliance of remotely functioning citizens, let alone responsible ones.”

Winkleman went on to criticise the ‘EdTech’ industry, questioning whether it truly serves children’s interests or simply benefits those who profit from the products.

She also called for a “drastic” reduction of screen time in classrooms and “ideally from children's lives altogether.”