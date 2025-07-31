999 call handler’s voice cloned by AI as part of Russian disinformation campaign

A British 999 call handler’s voice was cloned using AI and used as part of a Russian online disinformation campaign.

Speaking to the BBC as part of a BBC Verify investigation released on Thursday (31 July), emergency medical advisor Aaron said he was shocked when he found out his voice was being used as part of a campaign designed to spread fear ahead of Poland's presidential election in May.

“I don’t think my friends or family would be able to tell it’s fake. I think they probably would have believed it’s real.”

His voice was taken from a video posted by the North West Ambulance Service which featured Aaron discussing emergency services available during the Easter holidays.