Boris Johnson has insisted that there is a "pipeline of cash" coming through to help households amid rising energy costs.

The prime minister said previously existing funds will be "augmented" by further measures that will be announced by the government in September.

"Most of the money will go to the eight million most vulnerable households, that's the right thing to do," Johnson said.

The prime minister added: "In the end we're also putting in the measures we need to ensure that we have the energy independence to get through this."

