Esther Rantzen says she will go to Dignitas to die alone as she makes desperate plea

Esther Rantzen has said she will go to Dignitas to die alone as she made a desperate plea to the government

The 85-year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2023, admitted she is making plans to travel to Dignitas in Switzerland to end her life as it’s “the only way I can have an assisted death”.

On a phone call with Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway on Friday (12 September), Dame Esther said: “I'm not afraid of death, but I am, as someone once said, afraid of dying, I'm afraid of dying badly”.

The legislation, which would make assisted dying available to adults in England and Wales with a terminal diagnosis of less than six months to live, is being debated in the House of Lords over two days.