Watch live as Anthony Fauci discusses 'new phase for the coronavirus pandemic'

Watch live as US president Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci discusses what he has called a "new phase for the coronavirus pandemic."

Earlier this week Fauci told PBS reporter Judy Woodruff that the Covid-19 situation in the US was "out of the pandemic phase."

"Namely, we don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths," Fauci said.

On April 28 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 53,133 new cases of Covid-19 and 334 deaths.

