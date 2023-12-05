Drone footage shows dramatic demolition of Cheshire power station towers

Four 114-metre tall cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry in Cheshire were demolished, dramatic footage from Sunday (3 December) shows.

The power station between Widnes and Warrington on the River Mersey was decommissioned in March 2020 after almost 50 years of use.

Its demolition was streamed live on Facebook, as more than 1,500 viewers watched the towers crash to the ground and disappear from the Mersey skyline.

Those watching from on the ground had a much less clear view, as heavy fog obscured the collapse.