Cooling tower at former New Jersey power plant destroyed in controlled implosion

A cooling tower at a former power plant in New Jersey was imploded on Thursday morning.

The event took place at the B.L. England Generating Station in Cape May County at 9:30am.

“Great care and preparation has been taken leading to the event to assure local and state compliance as well as the safety of the community,” local officials said, ahead of the implosion.

Footage broadcast on Fox News captures the moment of the impressive implosion.

