Fire rages from Cuban oil tanks after lightning strike
A lightning strike has caused an uncontrollable fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where the large blaze and four explosions have left nearly 80 people injured. Cuban authorities have also said that 17 firefighters have been reported as missing.
The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base began during a thunderstorm on Friday night (5 August). According to the official Cuban News Agency, lightning hit one tank, igniting the fire, which then spread to a second tank.
Civilians have been evacuated from the area.
