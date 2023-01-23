Fire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air

Smoke billowed from the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh today after a fire broke out at the former department store today, 23 January.

Flames tore through what was once one of the world’s oldest department stores prior to its closure for restoration two years ago.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze was “very serious and complex” and confirmed that five firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment and one remained in a critical condition.

