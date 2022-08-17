London Bridge fire: Plumes of black smoke fill sky above station

A fire broke out underneath a railway arch between London Bridge and Waterloo East stations this morning, 17 August, causing significant travel disruption.

Approximately 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were tackling the blaze on Union Street in Southwark.

Several buildings were evacuated and trains were diverted to other London stations or terminated at alternative locations.

"The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed," station commander Wayne Johnson said.

