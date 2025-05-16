Bicester fire: Huge smoke clouds billow from deadly blaze at former RAF base

Huge smoke clouds poured into the sky over a former RAF base in Oxfordshire after a blaze broke out on Thursday, 15 May.

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the fire at Bicester Motion.

A member of the public has also died and two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The council said the fire is under control and the cause is unknown as of Friday morning.