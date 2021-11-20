Firefighters in Maryland rescued an elderly man after he drove his vehicle off a pier into the marina.

Dramatic footage of the incident was captured by a film crew that was, by chance, following the Susquehanna Hose Company﻿, based in the city of Havre de Grace, over the weekend.

The rescue team - already donned in the appropriate gear - can be seen quickly jumping into action, smashing a window of the sinking car before pulling the driver to safety.

He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Sign up to our newsletters here.